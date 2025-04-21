KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — TikTok Shop has teamed up with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to promote #ShopSafe tips aimed at preventing online shopping scams.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by TikTok Shop to educate Malaysians about online scam awareness.

Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Minister Datuk Armizan bin Mohd Ali highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “We are thrilled to join forces with TikTok Shop to educate Malaysians on safe online shopping practices and equip them with the necessary knowledge and tools to #ShopSafe.

“Many reported e-commerce scams occur outside of legitimate platforms, where scammers redirect consumers to complete transactions through phone numbers, suspicious links, or direct debits.

“TikTok Shop’s commitment to protecting consumers’ rights and safety is commendable, and we look forward to working together to combat online scams.”

Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, director of strategic partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia, shared similar sentiments stating that safety is TikTok Shop’s top priority.

“We invest in both people and technology to ensure Malaysians can shop online securely and without worry,”

He also cited the platform’s robust 15-day free return and refund policies.

“In the first half of 2024, we proactively rejected 20.4 million attempted product listings and 2 million seller account registrations globally that did not meet our standards,” he said.

“Combating online scams requires a collective effort, and we are grateful to KPDN for their support in educating Malaysians on our #ShopSafe tips. Together, we can keep our community informed about new scam trends and ways to protect each other,” he added.

The #ShopSafe tips from TikTok Shop and KPDN include avoiding off-platform purchases, ensuring all transactions are conducted through TikTok Shop’s secure in-app payment gateways, and not downloading TikTok’s apps via external links or APK files.

By following these tips, users can avoid common scams such as false advertising, phishing, COD scams, brushing scams, malware, and more.

For more information on TikTok Shop Malaysia, please visit their official website at https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktokshop_my