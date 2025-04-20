KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The cookies baked by 73-year-old Ratha Sivalingam, particularly her range of traditional Malay and modern varieties, have won the hearts of Malaysians from all backgrounds, earning a reputation that has lasted over 30 years.

Using traditional Malay recipes, the Kuala Lumpur-born baker has mastered the art of maintaining the texture and flavour of these heritage cookies. Her use of halal, eggless ingredients also makes them suitable for vegetarians.

For this mother of two, baking is more than just offering delicious treats — it’s about rekindling childhood memories through classic and modern cookie varieties.

Her love and talent in baking have made her a “bridge of unity,” fostering friendships across communities while expanding her customer base.

“My interest in baking began by chance during a two-year stay in the United States. My son asked me to bring food for a Boy Scout event, so I bought a ready-made cake and decorated it myself,” Ratha shared with Bernama.

“My passion grew from there. After returning to Malaysia, I started baking seriously and opened a shop with a friend. The business attracted regular customers, especially during festive seasons like Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Christmas,” she continued.

Although the shop in Kepong has since closed, she continues operating from home, with most of her loyal customers being Malays.

On the secret to her lasting popularity, Ratha said it boils down to sincerity and love for the craft.

“I take orders anytime, but demand usually spikes during festive periods. I also make cookies based on customer requests. Eggless cookies, for example, are highly popular.

“I’ve noticed that the Indian and Chinese communities prefer vegetarian cookies. That’s why I choose to make cookies and cakes that are not only halal for the Malay community but also suitable for vegetarians,” she added.

Among her bestsellers are pineapple tarts, which make up over 80 per cent of orders. Other popular varieties include mixed fruit cookies, chocolate chip cookies and butter cookies.

For Fatihah Sofian Sagir, 26, the taste of Ratha’s cookies immediately won her over.

“My friend Shashi Kumar (Ratha’s son) brought some cookies to the office. They were so delicious, almost like something my mother would make. When I asked who made them, he told me it was his mother.

“I was so surprised by how good they were, and I immediately placed an order to send some to my mother and relatives in the village for Hari Raya,” Fatihah said. — Bernama