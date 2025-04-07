MARANG, April 7 — An interest in river fish especially exotic ones has helped a man to turn his hobby into a side income that generates tens of thousands of ringgit.

In a recent interview with Bernama, Mohd Elmie Fariesa Sazali, 37, shared that he can earn a substantial income, reaching up to RM10,000 a month, far exceeding his salary as a lorry driver.

He said exotic fish such as the red mahseer and spotted mahseer from Terengganu are in high demand by ornamental and exotic fish collectors, to the extent that he once sold these species for RM1,000 each.

“Recently, I sold a spotted mahseer for RM1,000. There are indeed buyers willing to pay a high price because it is unique, for example, the fish’s head is round, or in market terms, we call it a deformed fish,” he said when met by Bernama at his home in Banggol Kapas here which houses more than 500 river and exotic fish in several aquariums.

“The red mahseer in Terengganu is more attractive than in other places as its colour is more intense and brighter, successfully attracting the interest of fish collectors.”

'Kelah dompok’, a spotted Malayan mahseer variety, is in high demand among customers. — Bernama pic

Mohd Elmie said he also rears an albino catfish (ikan patin) but has no intention of selling it even if he receives a high offer because the fish was a gift from a friend.

The father of three said since running his 10-year-old fish business, he has sold over 1,000 river and exotic fish.

He said his customers are not only collectors and fish shop owners in the Terengganu area, but ones who travel from as far as Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan just to purchase unique and exotic fish.

“Leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, many will look for exotic fish to decorate their ponds or aquariums at home. Most customers find out about my business through social media like Facebook. Sometimes, I also sell fish live on TikTok.

“The response received has indeed been encouraging,” said Mohd Elmie, who provides a delivery service via post to customers outside Terengganu.

Lorry driver Mohd Elmie Fariesa Sazali, 37, (right) and his wife Rosmaria Mas Hassan, 36, carry out their daily routine of checking on the fish when met at their home in Kampung Banggol Kapas. — Bernama pic

Mohd Elmie, who obtains his fish supplies from river fish hunters and acquaintances, is also assisted by his wife Rosmaria Mas Hassan, 36, who helps feed and sell the fish if her husband has to work outside the area.

However, Mohd Elmie Fariesa admitted that he also faced challenges while running the exotic fish business, including having to bear losses if the fish sent by post die.

He also said that fish bought from river fishermen cannot be sold directly because most of them need to be treated first.

“There are fish with severed tails, injured bodies as a result of being caught in nets, and faded colours due to the pollution in the rivers. Therefore, I need to take two to three months to treat each fish using saltwater and also to clean them first until their condition improves before selling them,” he added.

Mohd Elmie Fariesa intends to breed and sell more fish, not only to increase his income but also to further invigorate the world of ornamental and exotic fish breeding in the country. — Bernama