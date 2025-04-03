KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — A 29-year-old autistic man from Nibong Tebal became an instant millionaire after winning the 109th Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Sijil Simpanan Premium (SSP) Millionaire Draw.

Amirul Hakim, the sixth of seven children of Hamdan Abdul Hamid, 69, and his wife Yuhani Abd Rahman, 71, is non-verbal and requires assistance with daily activities.

His parents have been diligently saving money in his BSN account since he was 12.

In a New Straits Times (NST) report, Hamdan shared that the amount saved varied each month and included contributions from Amirul’s siblings, as well as money received during Hari Raya.

Hamdan stated that the RM1 million prize money will serve as a financial safety net for Amirul’s future.

At the recent presentation of the RM1 million mock cheque from BSN Penang State Director Amir Hamzah, Hamdan mentioned that Amirul attends a special school that caters to individuals with disabilities, focusing on their social and educational development.

When Hamdan received a phone call on March 1 informing him of the RM1 million win, he found it hard to believe. It was only after seeing Amirul’s name on BSN’s website and social media that he was finally convinced.

Hamdan told NST that Amirul lives in his own world, enjoys picture books and loves the fragrance of personal care items such as shampoos etc.

