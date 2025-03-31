KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — In the heart of Bandar Mahkota Cheras, a new residential development by Trevi Properties Sdn Bhd is prioritising quality of life over sheer accommodation. Desa Tiara Residences is set to stand out as a low-density, luxury development that blends spacious layouts with carefully curated amenities.

At the entrance, a striking Italian-inspired fountain greets residents, its gentle streams of water offering a rare moment of tranquillity in the city. Beside it, an elegantly designed garden enhances the atmosphere, inspired by classical European landscapes.

Originally envisioned as an English garden, the design evolved to reflect Italian charm, with the fountain becoming a defining feature. “It is our signature piece and entrance statement. It’s the first thing you see every day,” said Trevi Properties general manager Dave Ley.

With only 350 units across 4.6 acres of freehold land, Desa Tiara Residences embraces a low-density philosophy, ensuring open spaces and a more tranquil, exclusive environment. “In this locality, most developments focus on providing accommodation without much thought for lifestyle elements. We want to change that,” said Ley.

Beyond the fountain and garden, the development offers amenities tailored to modern lifestyles. Apart from traditional features like badminton courts, Desa Tiara Residences includes glamping sites, a pickleball court, and co-working spaces, all designed to reflect real lifestyle choices.

“Nowadays, a lot of youngsters like to go glamping. We’re providing tents, outdoor seating, and ambient lighting so that residents can enjoy the experience without leaving home,” said Ley.

The homes themselves continue this theme of practical luxury. The units range from 1,080 sq ft (Type A), 1,237 sq ft (Type B), and 1,359 sq ft (Type C), with three- to four-bedroom options. Even the smallest 1,080 sq ft units feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the 1,237 sq ft and 1,359 sq ft units include an ensuite bathroom in their secondary bedrooms, a feature usually reserved for the master bedroom only. All units come with a spacious utility room, a rare practical luxury that most high-rise developments do not offer.

Beyond its lifestyle offerings, Desa Tiara Residences ensures practicality with two or three parking spaces per unit and a five-level car park with a speed ramp, eliminating the need to drive through every floor to find a spot.

It also features a basketball court and two indoor badminton courts. A skydeck on the 25th floor offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape, making it a first-of-its-kind feature in Bandar Mahkota Cheras.

With the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) set to open in late 2025, the development will soon be better connected to key Klang Valley destinations. Scheduled for completion in early 2028, Desa Tiara Residences aims to provide a balance of luxury, comfort, and thoughtful design.

“This is a lifestyle-inspired, resort-style development. We want to give local buyers more choices — whether they’re purchasing their first home or upgrading to a better living environment,” said Ley.

Desa Tiara Residences is more than just another high-rise development — it’s a symbol of luxury, comfort, and thoughtful design. And at its heart, welcoming residents and visitors alike, is a fountain that whispers stories of elegance, sophistication, and a future where city living meets European charm.