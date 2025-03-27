ARAU, March 27 — The residents of Kampung Jelempok here took the initiative to light 1,800 oil lamps in a large-scale display, arranged in various decorative shapes over a 1.5-kilometre stretch around the village through the Pelita Raya@Aidilfitri Project, in an effort to revive an old tradition.

The project director, Aiman Muhaimin Purkhan, 28, said the village residents wanted to bring back nostalgia and strengthen ties within the community through the gotong-royong activity to complete the project, as well as to brighten up the atmosphere for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The RM6,000 project was funded through donations and carried out with the help of local residents. — Bernama pic

“All of these oil lamps were installed through donations and the gotong-royong efforts of the residents, with an overall cost of around RM6,000. The work to complete this project, including setting up the oil lamps, started before Ramadan,” he said when met by reporters at the village last night.

“The residents collected over 800 bamboo poles for the oil lamps, which were donated by the local community. Last night, we completed the project and lit all the oil lamps simultaneously to create a carnival-like atmosphere.”

Aiman Muhaimin said the extraordinary response from the residents showed that the tradition was still relevant and should be continued in the future. The success of this first-time project has given them the confidence to make it an annual event in the village going forward.

Project director Aiman Muhaimin Purkhan said the initiative aims to bring back a sense of nostalgia and brighten up the Hari Raya celebrations. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, visitor Noraziha Ali, 44, who witnessed the lighting of the lamps, said the project brought back memories of her childhood, when the pelita panjut (oil lamps) symbolised the festive cheer of Aidilfitri.

“Back then, almost every house would put up oil lamps, but now it’s becoming less common. With programmes like this, at least the tradition can be revived,” she said.

Preparations began before Ramadan, with over 800 bamboo poles sourced for free. — Bernama pic

Another visitor, Shahrizal Seman, 46, said the effort not only beautified the village but also strengthened the spirit of unity among the residents.

Meanwhile, Perlis Youth and Sports, Science, Technology, and Innovation Committee chairman Mohd Ridzuan Hashim said the initiative for the project was proposed as a competition at the State Legislative Assembly level in the state in the future.

“If the response continues to be as vibrant as this, we could organise a competition between villages in each constituency to further ignite the spirit of Aidilfitri,” he added. — Bernama