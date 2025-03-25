PARIS, March 25 — Artificial intelligence is no longer the stuff of science fiction when it comes to planning a getaway. It is now becoming a valuable tool for travel, ensuring not only the best value for money, but also a personalized experience.

Tourism has been going digital for many years, whether for booking hotels, train or plane tickets, or searching for tourist information.

Travel agents have long since had to reinvent their profession in response to the growing use of the internet in vacationers’ travel planning.

This digital revolution is by no means over, and travelers’ behavior continues to evolve, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

It is still early days, but a report from the Amadeus IT Group, which provides software for the global travel and tourism industry, reveals how AI is already playing a predominant role in the way trips are planned and built.

Conducted among 6,000 travelers worldwide, the Travel Dreams* report reveals how only a small proportion of travelers would not trust AI to give recommendations when building a future trip—namely 13 per cent of all travelers surveyed, and only 3 per cent of Gen Z.

Half of travelers would use AI to find the best places to dine at their destination (50 per cent), for example.

Furthermore, no fewer than 54 per cent of business travelers would be open to AI helping make reservations for them, while 50 per cent would be happy for AI to recommend the best entertainment venues (50 per cent).

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of travelers would trust AI to write reviews of their experience in a hotel or restaurant.

It is clear that artificial intelligence can meet many of travelers’ needs when it comes to sourcing information.

According to this report, the things travelers most want to know about a destination before they visit are the best places to eat (54 per cent), how to get around (49 per cent), safety tips (44 per cent), and hidden gems that are off the beaten track (43 per cent).

At a time when 56 per cent of travelers consider value for money a key factor when seeking their next destinations, many already view AI as a means of improving their travel experience.

For example, AI-powered virtual travel assistants for personalized recommendations are seen as a tool that would enhance a hotel stay.

This is the case for 28 per cent of all travelers, and 42 per cent of business travelers. Similarly, 25 per cent of all travelers would not be against the use of an AI chatbot to answer their questions when they are in a hotel.

In addition to AI, virtual reality also has a role to play in the travel sector.

This technology could help travelers to visualize themselves somewhere before making the decision to visit. In fact, 66 per cent of leisure travelers would like to visit a destination virtually before making a booking.

*This study was conducted among 6,000 travelers in France, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, the United States, and India. — ETX Studio