MELAKA, March 17 — Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre (OMSMC) introduces its fully operational state-of-the-art Cath Lab 2 with Biplane Angiography technology (Philips Azurion 7), alongside its PRECISE Pharmagenomics (PGx) services.

The Cath Lab 2 with the Philips Azurion Biplane Angiography System marks a significant leap in interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, offering high-resolution imaging, reduced radiation exposure, and faster procedure times. This technology is particularly beneficial for paediatric cardiac cases, enabling precise visualisation of intricate heart structures and ensuring safer interventions.

This advanced innovation reinforces OMSMC’s commitment to quality healthcare and clinical excellence while positioning it as a leader in cutting-edge cardiac care.

“The launch of Cath Lab 2 reinforces OMSMC’s dedication to pioneering advanced cardiac care in Malaysia. By investing in cutting-edge medical technology, we are committed to delivering world-class healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and transform lives,” said Lee Soon Teck, CEO of OMSMC.

CEO Lee Soon Teck (2nd right) and Maria Phang Sue Chieng, Director of Operations Global Precision Diagnostics (2nd left) presented the information about PRECISE Pharmagenomics (PGx) services. — Picture courtesy of OMSMC

OMSMC has also partnered with Global Precision Diagnostics (GPD) to launch PRECISE Pharmagenomics (PGx) services, a groundbreaking initiative in personalised medicine. PGx testing is the first clinically recommended genome-wide pharmacogenomics service in Malaysia and has earned recognition from the Malaysian Book of Records 2023.

By analysing over 1,000 genes and covering 500+ commonly prescribed medications, PGx empowers healthcare professionals to tailor treatments to each patient’s genetic profile, ensuring safer and more effective therapies.

In addition, OMSMC has been recognised with The Brandlaureate World’s Best Brand of the Year Award 2024, in the category of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Healthcare and Medical Tourism Solutions, recognising the hospital’s leadership and commitment to high-quality healthcare services.

Medical Director OMSMC, Dr Ong Kheng Wah (5th left) in a group photo with business partners and winners of a lucky draw.

This prestigious recognition underscores the hospital’s unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare standards and reinforcing its position as a premier medical destination in the region.

“Our relentless pursuit of medical innovation and personalised patient care has set us apart. The introduction of PGx services and our latest accolade from The BrandLaureate reaffirm our mission to be at the forefront of healthcare excellence. We are immensely grateful to our partners, medical professionals, and the community for their unwavering support,” added Lee.

Building on the earlier announcement, OMSMC is proud to be the first hospital in Melaka to join the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH) network. This milestone underscores the hospital’s unwavering commitment to sustainability through initiatives like solar energy, sustainable cooling, and waste management, all aimed at promoting a healthier future for patients, staff, and the community.

These landmark advancements were unveiled during OMSMC’s corporate gala dinner at Dusit Princess Melaka, attended by 300 esteemed guests, including business partners, general practitioners, industry associations, corporate representatives, Melaka media, insurance agents, and local authorities.