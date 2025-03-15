CHUKAI, March 15 — The high demand for lemang (glutinous rice cooked with coconut milk in bamboo), a staple delicacy during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, has kept traders at the lemang stalls in Kijal buzzing with activity.

‘Lemang Kijal’ is widely popular among locals and those from as far as Kuala Lumpur and Pahang.

One of the vendors, Nurul Nabilah Hashnan, 29, said she would sell nearly 1,000 sticks of lemang per day during the final week of Ramadan, especially one or two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“On regular days, sales are around 150 sticks per day, but on weekends and during Ramadan, it increases to more than 200 sticks.

“But sales would skyrocket, sometimes reaching 1,000 sticks per day, one or two days before Hari Raya. During that time our stall will open from morning till night,” she told Bernama when met at the stall.

Atikah Salleh pours coconut milk into bamboo before cooking the lemang mixture over an open fire in Kemaman March 14, 2025. — Bernama pic

Nurul Nabilah, who continues the over four decades lemang business that her mother-in-law, Atikah Salleh, 78, started, said she was grateful to earn extra income during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Atikah said lemang traders are facing challenges this year due to the rising costs for ingredients, particularly coconut milk. However, she stressed that she would not reduce the ingredients for her lemang to preserve their authenticity and quality.

“Lemang must have the right balance of flavours. Coconut milk is expensive now, but diluting it (to save cost) would alter its taste. Customers will notice the difference, and they won’t return to our stall,” she said, adding that her lemang is priced at RM5 per stick, depending on size.

Atikah Salleh checks the lemang to make sure it is cooked in Kemaman March 14, 2025. — Bernama pic

Another vendor, Azman Abdul Wahab, 49, said during Ramadan, he would sell out all 200 lemang sticks by 2 to 3 pm, compared to 6 pm on regular days.

He said that due to the sharp increase in coconut milk price from RM10 per kg to between RM14 and RM16 per kg, he can no longer sell three sticks of lemang for RM10.

“I use around 10 kg of coconut milk per day. So, this year, I am forced to slightly raise the price of lemang between RM10 and RM20 for two lemang sticks, depending on the size.

“But most customers understand and continue to buy because ‘Lemang Kijal’ has a unique flavour that can’t be found elsewhere,” he added. — Bernama