SEPANG, March 10 — AirAsia has announced a 20 per cent discount on all seats across its domestic and international routes as part of its ‘All Seats, All Flights’ sale.

The promotion allows travellers to visit local destinations such as Penang, Johor Baru, Miri, and Kota Kinabalu at a reduced fare.

Passengers looking for international getaways can also enjoy discounts on flights to cities like Seoul, Singapore, Beijing, Perth, and Nairobi.

“Guests can now experience greater flexibility in planning their travels while enjoying affordability across all flights,” AirAsia said in a statement.

The offer is valid for bookings made until March 16, 2025, with travel dates available from March 24 to November 30, 2025.

Bookings can be made through airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app, with additional discounts available on seat selection options.