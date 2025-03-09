KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — As Kuala Lumpur comes alive with festive lights and the bustle of Ramadan bazaars, a starkly different reality unfolds in the shadows.

For the city’s homeless, Ramadan is more than just a time of fasting — it is a period of intensified hardship and reflection, as they navigate the relentless struggles of life on the streets.

For 41-year-old Mohd Ibrahim Daud, who has spent the last six years living on the streets, Ramadan evokes a deep sense of longing.

“Ramadan used to mean family gatherings, prayers, and special meals. Now, it’s just about survival — finding food, water, and shelter,” he said, seated on the cold concrete beneath a flyover near Chow Kit.

Mohd Ibrahim’s story is just one of many on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, where countless homeless individuals endure daily struggles, especially during Ramadan, when they watch others come together for a warm iftar, while they search for the most basic necessities.

Yet, amidst these challenges, the spirit of community and generosity shines through, as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and local communities come together to support those in need.

Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan (PJJ) chairman Shahdattul Olivia Ferranee Imelda Taib, 44, shared that the organisation’s Ramadan programme offers the homeless an opportunity to experience the essence of the holy month.

She said that throughout Ramadan, PJJ provides around 200 food packages daily, offering not only iftar meals and drinks, but also a safe space where the homeless can gather to perform Tarawih prayers together.

“Sometimes they feel embarrassed to pray in mosques or surau due to their lack of resources. So if we cannot bring them to the mosque, we bring the ‘mosque’ to them, so that they feel more accepted. We want to offer them a chance to experience the joy of Ramadan.

“Over the past seven days of fasting, we have seen them eagerly waiting. By the time we open our tent at 6.30 pm, many have already gathered — not just for food, but to pray,” she said, expressing hope that more NGOs and government agencies will support their efforts.

Tonight’s programme includes the recitation of tahlil and selawat, joined by volunteers from KomunitiKL and students from Multimedia University.

KomunitiKL volunteer, Nurul Zayani Yahya, 34, shared a powerful reminder of the hardships faced by the underprivileged during Ramadan, revealing how these volunteers’ presence often plays a crucial role in saving lives.

“During Ramadan, we receive reports of some asnaf (those in need) contemplating suicide. Thankfully, we are able to intervene and save them. It’s not just about the food we provide — it’s about being there for them, offering support that helps sustain both their lives and their faith,” she said.

Nurul Zayani recalled a particularly heartbreaking case from last week, where a father, overwhelmed by his inability to provide food for his family, attempted to take his own life.

“He didn’t know where to turn for help during the fasting month. But Alhamdulillah, we reached him in time. Now, he visits our centre regularly to pray and seek support. For many, just knowing that someone is there for them is what keeps them going,” she added.

This journalist had the opportunity to break fast alongside the homeless. Though the meal was simple — rice with chicken, watermelon, and drinks — it carried profound meaning, especially when shared in a moment of genuine connection and community.

Beyond shedding light on the struggles of the homeless during Ramadan, this experience serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of community, the enduring generosity of individuals, and how even the smallest acts of kindness can restore hope in the darkest of times. — Bernama

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



