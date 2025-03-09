IPOH, March 9 — An assortment of kuih talam by 71-year-old Rahmah Hashim, fondly known as Cik Mah, has been selling out in under an hour daily, since the Ramadan bazaar in Klebang Restu opened.

Using a recipe she perfected in her 20s, Cik Mah has been delighting traditional kuih enthusiasts for over 40 years, making her stall a must-visit every Ramadan.

Her son Ishammudin Isahak, 37, said that loyal customers appreciate his mother’s kuih talam for its authentic taste, a rarity in today’s market.

Throughout Ramadan, Cik Mah prepares around 12 to 13 trays — each measuring 60 centimetres — of various kuih talam, including Talam Gula Merah, Seri Muka Pandan, Seri Muka Durian, Seri Muka Pulut Hitam, Talam Pandan, Tepung Talam Ubi, Talam Keladi, Talam apam Kastard, and Puding Jagung.

“In terms of bestsellers, I’d say all are popular, but Tepung Talam Ubi sells out the fastest, especially during Ramadan. It’s a crowd favourite and my mother’s 40-year-old recipe,” he said.

“All of these kuih talam are only available during Ramadan, with only two varieties sold at our shop on weekdays,” he told Bernama.

Ishammudin also highlighted the challenges they face in selling the delicacy, particularly the rising cost of coconut milk and coconuts. However, he said that thanks to the continuous support from loyal customers, they have managed to maintain the price at RM0.60 per piece.

Meanwhile, his mother, Rahmah, shared how she first learned to make kuih talam while living with her grandmother. Growing up, she was responsible for preparing various dishes, which eventually honed her skills in traditional kuih-making.

“I used to make other types of ‘kuih’ and even ran a catering business, but as I got older, I could no longer manage it, so I focused solely on kuih talam,” she said.

Rahmah added that her kuih talam is not only beloved by the Malay community but also enjoys popularity among the Indian and Chinese communities, with many serving it at various events.

During Bernama’s visit to the Ramadan bazaar, it was evident that Cik Mah’s kuih talam attracts customers of all ages — children, young adults, and the elderly — regardless of race, with Malays, Chinese, and Indians eagerly lining up to get their favourite treats.

One of her loyal customers, Norashikin Saidin, 43, shared that her family has been enjoying Cik Mah’s kuih talam for years, and now even her son has become a fan.

“When Ramadan arrives, my children and I look forward to buying Cik Mah’s handmade kuih talam, because it tastes just like the ones our mothers used to make. It’s also a must-have on our breaking of the fast menu.

“We don’t mind queuing for it, especially during Ramadan, when there’s a wider variety available. For instance, I love the Puding Jagung, my children’s favourite is Seri Muka, and my mother always goes for Tepung Talam Ubi. These are all must-buys for us,” she said. — Bernama