MIRI, Dec 28 — A male cyclist was killed after being hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle along Jalan Miri-Pujut, near a shopping mall here on Saturday evening.

Miri district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, in a statement on Sunday, said a report was received regarding the fatal accident, and preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the driver, a 23-year-old local man, was travelling from Miri city centre towards Permyjaya

“The driver was travelling along Jalan Miri-Pujut when, upon reaching the exit junction in front of a shopping mall (near the roundabout), the four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with the cyclist, aged between 45 and 50, who was exiting the mall’s junction,” he said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Mohd Farhan said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged members of the public with information on the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting the traffic investigating officer, Insp Mohammad Amiruddin Hamdan at 018-9529957 or 085-430479.

He added that members of the public who have a missing family member or relative may also lodge a report at any nearby police station.

Road users are reminded to practise prudent driving and comply with all traffic regulations to avoid endangering other road users. — The Borneo Post