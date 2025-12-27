GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Penang Hill Corporation (PBBPP) said the temporary disruption of the Penang Hill Funicular train service yesterday was due to a power distribution problem affecting the motor drive, which was caused by a foreign object.

It said in a statement that the incident began at 2.15 pm, and as the system involves high voltage, essential services had to be completely shut down to replace the affected power unit.

“The incident activated the built-in safety mechanisms in the funicular, causing it to automatically operate at reduced speeds to transport visitors before the system shut down completely to replace the malfunctioning unit.

“Visitor safety is a priority for the funicular railway and immediate transportation was provided for visitors to return to the Penang Hill Lower Station using both funicular cars operating at reduced speeds and the Penang Hill jeep service,” said the statement today.

PBBPP said that it allowed technical teams to thoroughly inspect the system and that the funicular service resumed normal operations at 6.30 pm.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience and understanding of all visitors and stakeholders throughout the disruption. It also expressed its gratitude to all parties for their assistance.

“PBBPP is committed to maintaining the highest safety and operational excellence standards for all visitors to Penang Hill,” added the statement. — Bernama