KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bargain staples flew off the shelves at the Rahmah Madani Sales Programme (PJRM) in Kuala Terengganu today, with 11.5 tonnes of fresh chicken priced at RM4 per kg selling out in just one hour.

The current market price for fresh chicken is approximately RM8 per kg.

National daily Berita Harian also reported that local white rice was also quickly snapped up.

A total of 23 tonnes priced at RM24.90 per 10kg, along with another 12.5 tonnes at RM12.50 per 5kg, was sold out within three hours.

The one-day PJRM, which brought together three major supermarket chains, offered essential goods — including school supplies — at discounts of more than 30 per cent.

Some outlets went further, offering cuts of over 40 per cent, above the 10 to 30 per cent subsidy range set by the state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

State KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat said the event drew more than 10,500 shoppers, with total sales estimated at RM80,000.

“Shoppers bought a range of daily necessities and were able to save between RM150 and RM200,” he said, adding that the strong turnout has prompted plans for larger, regular PJRM events involving multiple supermarkets in each parliamentary constituency from next year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM60 million for the programme under Budget 2026, he added.

Mohd Mufsi said participating supermarkets are allowed to offer discounts beyond government-set limits, noting that some retailers cut prices by up to 45 per cent, including on controlled items such as cooking oil, wheat flour and rice.