KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — The family of Mahamud Yunos, 61, who was killed after being struck by a 4WD truck at Jalan Kolam on Friday, is seeking legal assistance to pursue justice.

His son, Muhammad Suffian, 25, said the family would seek legal help after a tahlil prayer gathering and appealed for anyone with relevant expertise to come forward. Suffian was in Labuan when he received news of his father’s death.

Mahamud had just completed Friday prayers at the Al-Falah Mosque in Kepayan prior to the 1.30pm incident on December 26.

He was well known in the local religious community and had donated over 100 pints of blood during his lifetime, according to the Kota Kinabalu Blood Bank.

Viral dashcam footage shows a Toyota Hilux allegedly moving from the middle lane into the rightmost lane before colliding with the motorcyclist.

Mahamud, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old Hilux driver was unharmed.

Mahamud was laid to rest at the Marintaman Islamic Cemetery in Sipitang on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and four children.

The incident sparked public anger on social media, with users criticising what they described as reckless driving by some 4WD and double-cab drivers and calling for stricter enforcement. Many urged the family to pursue legal action and offered condolences.

Under the Sabah Group Personal Accident insurance scheme, accidental deaths involving Sabahans aged 30 days to 80 years are covered up to RM10,000, with RM500 for funeral expenses. — Daily Express