KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — In conjunction with the Genting Founder’s Day and their 60th anniversary, Resorts World Genting (RWG) is celebrating by giving back to the community.

This time around they are collaborating with local NGO Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK) who has been helping out marginalised communities for almost 17 years now through their soup kitchen, food banks and empowerment programmes which includes job placements for the homeless and urban poor.

RWG which is represented by their executive vice president of sales, marketing and public relations, Spencer Lee, together with his team are in talks with KSK to come up with sustainable plans in helping out this community in a more impactful way.

As part of their activation, Lee and his team joined KSK for the first time in distributing a total of 190 food packs to those in need at Jalan Kancil in Pudu — which is also a regular spot used by KSK over the years.

“In celebration of Genting Founder’s Day and our 60th Anniversary, we are honoured to collaborate with Kechara Soup Kitchen to give back to the community.

“This partnership embodies the legacy of our late Founder, Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong, and the compassion he championed — one of Genting’s five core values.

“Every meal served is a step toward a stronger, more caring community, and we remain committed to uplifting those around us, one meal at a time,” Lee said.

According to Lee who has helmed several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes previously said that this time around, they are looking to further strengthen their CSR approach by having more impactful engagements and in order to do this, they need to be on ground.

This is so they could learn and understand more on how they can collaborate with KSK in the long run.

RWG’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and public relations, Spencer Lee (in black) and KSK’s marketing representative Selladurai Perakasam (in red) giving out food packs to the underprivileged community in KL. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Amongst the early ideas includes job placement programmes which would be ideal for RWG and its subsidiaries which have operations spanned across multiple industries from leisure and hospitality to properties development.

“I believe that we are more motivated today to really go back and sit down and see what we can expand given that we are not just an integrated resort but we also have other opportunities at our other operations,” he said.

Lee added that they are also keen on helping communities around their own backyard which includes the Wisma Genting area in KL and Genting Highlands which is near Bentong.

Meanwhile, according to KSK’s marketing representative Selladurai Perakasam, they welcomed the partnership with RWG especially when there are people who are still finding it hard to cope with the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Movement Control Order which saw many losing their jobs.

“For Kechara, we feel that, although this is our first time working with RWG, after talking to them I realised that there is a lot more we can do together.

“Because they are in a lot of industries such as the service industry, plantations and hospitality.

“So when we spoke earlier today, there are some programmes that we have such as the job placement programmes, which we can collaborate with RWG,” he said.

KSK actively helps the underprivileged around Malaysia and are dependent on public donations.

Members of the public who wish to donate or volunteer can visit KSK’s website at https://kecharasoupkitchen.com/