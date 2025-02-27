GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — From humble beginnings in a small food court stall in George Town six years ago, the chef and co-owner behind Smokepapa BBQ is now set to open a second eatery that will be fully pork-free.

Chef and co-owner Tan Eik Hong, who once worked at a celebrity chef’s restaurant in Singapore, returned to Penang with his wife, Jen Phan, in 2017 and together decided to start a business.

“We decided to start a small stall to test the market in Penang because there was no smokehouse here then,” Tan told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Smokepapa BBQ became known for its smoked chicken, beef, and pork, along with special seasonal offerings like smoked whole turkey for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The restaurant has also gained a reputation for its slow-cooked pulled pork and smoked brisket, which have become customer favorites.

Tan said business was slow initially, as he focused on bringing out the natural flavors of the meats by smoking them rather than relying on thick sauces.

“I aim to bring a different flavor profile that highlights the natural flavors of the meat, but many customers here are accustomed to heavily sauced barbeque,” he said.

Smokepapa BBQ owners Tan Eik Hong and Jen Phan. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

In the early days, some customers complained that the pulled pork was too bland or asked for more sauce, prompting Tan to explain the slow-cooking process behind the dish.

“When we tell customers that our dishes are cooked for hours, it’s because we need that time to extract the natural flavors from the meat,” he said.

The pandemic years, from 2019 to 2021, saw Smokepapa BBQ experience a surge in interest when the business shifted to online orders and delivery services.

“We did quite well during the lockdown, thanks to the increase in delivery orders,” Tan said.

Phan, who co-owns Smokepapa BBQ, recalled making deliveries to new and unfamiliar locations in Penang, navigating the island’s streets and learning about the local community.

“It was really hectic, and we were getting a lot of orders from all over, including the mainland,” she shared.

In 2022, Smokepapa BBQ finally moved into its own restaurant on Bishop Street, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

Tan admitted that their original plan was to open the restaurant in 2020, but the MCO delayed those plans.

“It’s much better to have our own restaurant because we have more control over the menu and how we operate,” Tan said.

At the food court, Tan explained, they had to seek permission from the food court owner to introduce new menu items, and could not offer the same dishes as other stalls.

Now, with their own restaurant, Tan and Phan are enjoying a steady stream of customers, based on the orders for their 2024 Thanksgiving and Christmas sets.

The array of smoked and barbequed meats available at Smokepapa BBQ. — Picture courtesy of Smokepapa BBQ

Looking ahead, Tan revealed plans to open a new burger cafe in March in collaboration with another partner whom he declined to name, but which will not involve Phan.

“It will be called Brekkie Bistro, and it will focus on burgers and sandwiches,” he said.

The new cafe, located near Smokepapa BBQ in George Town, will be pork-free, with plans to apply for halal certification in the future.