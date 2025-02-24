LONDON, Feb 24 — Future archaeologists will likely unearth plastic waste, fast fashion, items and junk food remnants as humanity’s most enduring geological legacy, two scientists said in a book

Palaeontologist Prof. Sarah Gabbott and geologist Prof. Jan Zalasiewicz argue that plastic will become a defining archaeological element encountered due to its durability and ubiquity.

“Plastic will definitely be a signature ‘technofossil’, because it is incredibly durable, we are making massive amounts of it, and it gets around the entire globe,” Gabbott told The Guardian.

“So wherever those future civilisations dig, they are going to find plastic. There will be a plastic signal that will wrap around the globe.”

Aluminium drink cans will also persist, leaving behind distinctive mineral impressions in future rock formations.

Modern broiler chicken bones, produced in staggering numbers, are likely to become the most abundant bird fossils in Earth’s history.

Mass-produced synthetic clothing, discarded in vast quantities, will form a new fossil layer due to its resistance to decay.

“We are making them in ridiculous amounts,” Gabott said, referring to the approximately 100 billion pieces of clothing made each year.

“It is already clear that much of modern fashion will end up being, in the deepest possible sense, truly timeless.”

In this photo taken on August 7, 2024, an employee controls a mechanical claw as he helps categorise a huge pile of garments, bedding, accessories and soft toys before they are exported overseas. — AFP pic

Concrete, already rock-like in nature, will endure for millions of years, particularly in sinking cities like New Orleans.

Mines, boreholes, and nuclear test sites have left deep and permanent scars on Earth’s geological record.

“Forever chemicals” such as PTFE and DDT will persist in sediments, creating a lasting toxic signature.

Electronic device wiring, composed of brightly coloured copper minerals, may be one of the few surviving remnants of the digital age.

The researchers warn that humanity’s growing material footprint is unsustainable and urge a reconsideration of consumption habits.

“This stuff is going to last millions of years, some releasing its toxins and chemicals into the natural world,” Gabott said.

“Do you need that? Do you really need to buy more?”