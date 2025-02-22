KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Pos Malaysia has unveiled the Pokémon Special Edition Stamp Folder Set and made it available for pre-orders from today onwards. However, Pokémon fans out there might find it challenging to pre-order it online at the moment.

It appears that Pos Malaysia’s official online store may have been overwhelmed by visitors immediately after the Pokémon set was revealed to the public. When we attempted to visit the Pokémon stamp set listing on Pos Malaysia’s online store multiple times since late afternoon, we kept on experiencing gateway timeout and internal server errors.

Here’s what the listing on Pos Malaysia’s online store looks like when it is accessible.

Interestingly enough, we noticed that only the online store is down but not other sections of Pos Malaysia’s website.

Here are the contents of Pos Malaysia’s Pokémon Stamp Folder Set

Priced at RM99 per set, it contains 10 stamps that feature the familiar Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) design. Different Pokémons appeared on each of them including Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Koraidon, and Miraidon.

The set also includes plenty of other goodies such as four postcards, a Souvenir Cover envelope, a Pokémon TCG fun pack, and a playmat. All of them are nicely packaged in a Poke Ball-shaped commemorative folder.

Alternative locations to pre-order Pos Malaysia Pokémon Stamp Folder Set

According to several responses by customer service agents on its Facebook page, Pos Malaysia is already aware of the difficulties in accessing the site. However, they didn’t provide any clarifications on whether the online store’s resources will be increased to rectify the situation.

Fortunately, Pos Malaysia’s online store is not the only place where you can pre-order the new Pokémon Stamp Folder Set. You can also physically pre-order it by visiting any of these 90 Biro Filateli branches throughout the country:

Perlis

General Post Office (GPO — Pejabat Pos Besar) Kangar

Kedah

GPO Alor Setar

Sungai Petani

Kulim

Langkawi Post Office (Kompleks LADA)

Pulau Pinang

GPO Pulau Pinang

Dato’ Keramat

Taman Chai Leng

B. Mertajam

Perak

GPO Ipoh

Taman Ipoh

Taiping

Kuala Kangsar

Tapah

Sitiawan

Teluk Intan

Tanjung Malim

Lumut

Parit Buntar

Batu Gajah

Gerik

Bagan Serai

Selangor

GPO Shah Alam

Kelana Jaya

Klang

K.Selangor

Rawang

Kajang

Subang Jaya

UPM Serdang

UiTM Shah Alam

Federal Territories

Putrajaya

Labuan

GPO Kuala Lumpur

Suria KLCC

Bangsar Baru

Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman

Pudu

Medan Tuanku

Gombak

Sungai Wang Plaza

Seri Petaling

Jinjang

Negeri Sembilan

GPO Seremban

Tampin

Bahau

Kuala Klawang

Rembau

Gemas

Port Dickson

Johol

Melaka

GPO Melaka

Alor Gajah

Jalan Laksamana

Masjid Tanah

Merlimau

Johor

GPO Johor Baru

Kluang

Batu Pahat

Muar

Segamat

Tangkak

Kota Tinggi

Kulai

Labis

Mersing

Pontian

Kelantan

GPO Kota Baru

Pasir Mas

Tanah Merah

Gua Musang

Terengganu

GPO Kuala Terengganu

Dungun

Pahang

GPO Kuantan

Temerloh

Bentong

Jerantut

Raub

Sabah

GPO Kota Kinabalu

Tawau

Sandakan

Lahad Datu

Tenom

Keningau

Beaufort

Kudat

Sarawak

GPO Kuching

Sri Aman

Miri

Sibu

Not only that, you can also pre-order the set at Pos Malaysia’s booth during the Pokémon TCG Showdown 2025 that is happening this weekend at Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC), Kuala Lumpur. According to Pos Malaysia, the delivery of the Pokémon Stamp Folder Set is expected to take place by the end of March.

For stamp collectors out there, take note that the Pokémon Stamp Folder Set is not part of your Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) as confirmed by Pos Malaysia’s customer service agent right here. In other words, this set has to be purchased separately instead of being automatically allocated to you via SODA. — SoyaCincau