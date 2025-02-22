KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Pos Malaysia has unveiled the Pokémon Special Edition Stamp Folder Set and made it available for pre-orders from today onwards. However, Pokémon fans out there might find it challenging to pre-order it online at the moment.
It appears that Pos Malaysia’s official online store may have been overwhelmed by visitors immediately after the Pokémon set was revealed to the public. When we attempted to visit the Pokémon stamp set listing on Pos Malaysia’s online store multiple times since late afternoon, we kept on experiencing gateway timeout and internal server errors.
Interestingly enough, we noticed that only the online store is down but not other sections of Pos Malaysia’s website.
Here are the contents of Pos Malaysia’s Pokémon Stamp Folder Set
Priced at RM99 per set, it contains 10 stamps that feature the familiar Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) design. Different Pokémons appeared on each of them including Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Koraidon, and Miraidon.
The set also includes plenty of other goodies such as four postcards, a Souvenir Cover envelope, a Pokémon TCG fun pack, and a playmat. All of them are nicely packaged in a Poke Ball-shaped commemorative folder.
Alternative locations to pre-order Pos Malaysia Pokémon Stamp Folder Set
According to several responses by customer service agents on its Facebook page, Pos Malaysia is already aware of the difficulties in accessing the site. However, they didn’t provide any clarifications on whether the online store’s resources will be increased to rectify the situation.
Fortunately, Pos Malaysia’s online store is not the only place where you can pre-order the new Pokémon Stamp Folder Set. You can also physically pre-order it by visiting any of these 90 Biro Filateli branches throughout the country:
Perlis
- General Post Office (GPO — Pejabat Pos Besar) Kangar
Kedah
- GPO Alor Setar
- Sungai Petani
- Kulim
- Langkawi Post Office (Kompleks LADA)
Pulau Pinang
- GPO Pulau Pinang
- Dato’ Keramat
- Taman Chai Leng
- B. Mertajam
Perak
- GPO Ipoh
- Taman Ipoh
- Taiping
- Kuala Kangsar
- Tapah
- Sitiawan
- Teluk Intan
- Tanjung Malim
- Lumut
- Parit Buntar
- Batu Gajah
- Gerik
- Bagan Serai
Selangor
- GPO Shah Alam
- Kelana Jaya
- Klang
- K.Selangor
- Rawang
- Kajang
- Subang Jaya
- UPM Serdang
- UiTM Shah Alam
Federal Territories
- Putrajaya
- Labuan
- GPO Kuala Lumpur
- Suria KLCC
- Bangsar Baru
- Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman
- Pudu
- Medan Tuanku
- Gombak
- Sungai Wang Plaza
- Seri Petaling
- Jinjang
Negeri Sembilan
- GPO Seremban
- Tampin
- Bahau
- Kuala Klawang
- Rembau
- Gemas
- Port Dickson
- Johol
Melaka
- GPO Melaka
- Alor Gajah
- Jalan Laksamana
- Masjid Tanah
- Merlimau
Johor
- GPO Johor Baru
- Kluang
- Batu Pahat
- Muar
- Segamat
- Tangkak
- Kota Tinggi
- Kulai
- Labis
- Mersing
- Pontian
Kelantan
- GPO Kota Baru
- Pasir Mas
- Tanah Merah
- Gua Musang
Terengganu
- GPO Kuala Terengganu
- Dungun
Pahang
- GPO Kuantan
- Temerloh
- Bentong
- Jerantut
- Raub
Sabah
- GPO Kota Kinabalu
- Tawau
- Sandakan
- Lahad Datu
- Tenom
- Keningau
- Beaufort
- Kudat
Sarawak
- GPO Kuching
- Sri Aman
- Miri
- Sibu
Not only that, you can also pre-order the set at Pos Malaysia’s booth during the Pokémon TCG Showdown 2025 that is happening this weekend at Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC), Kuala Lumpur. According to Pos Malaysia, the delivery of the Pokémon Stamp Folder Set is expected to take place by the end of March.
For stamp collectors out there, take note that the Pokémon Stamp Folder Set is not part of your Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) as confirmed by Pos Malaysia’s customer service agent right here. In other words, this set has to be purchased separately instead of being automatically allocated to you via SODA. — SoyaCincau