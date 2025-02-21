KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Shortly after launching the new Tesla Model Y in Malaysia, Tesla has turned on its latest Supercharger location at The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur. According to Tesla, they currently have a total of 14 Supercharging stations in Malaysia with a total of 64 Superchargers (DC Charge points).

In addition, Tesla Malaysia has 15 Destination Charging Stations with a total of 70 Destination chargers (AC Charge points).

The new Tesla EV charging location is at Zone B at Level P1 of The Gardens Mall underground carpark. It is located near Pillar B39a as shown above.

For this location, Tesla Malaysia has deployed a V4 Tesla Superchargers which offer a longer charging cable. There are a total of 4 CCS2 nozzles which can deliver up to a maximum of 250kW. In addition, Tesla has also deployed a single Destination Charger which can deliver up to 11kW of AC charging.

To recap, Tesla Superchargers are priced at RM1.13 per kWh effective December 2024, making it one of the cheapest DC chargers in the market. Meanwhile, the Destination Chargers are still offered for free until further notice.

For the DC charger, Tesla imposes an idle fee to discourage hogging. Depending on how busy the charging location is, the idle fee can cost up to RM4 per minute for owners that do no move their vehicles after charging is completed.

Take note that Tesla Supercharger and Destination chargers are only for Tesla vehicles as they have yet to open up their charging network to non-Tesla EVs in Malaysia. As part of their commitment to the Malaysian government, Tesla is required to open up 30 per cent of their DC fast chargers to other makes by 2026.

At the moment, Tesla has already exceeded its initial 50 Supercharger target and continues to expand its EV charging network through various partnerships. It recently opened its first Tesla Supercharger location at a highway R&R located at Skudai in Johor.

So far there are no updates for its other upcoming Tesla Supercharger sites including Mercu Maybank i-City, Mid Valley Southkey and Ipoh. — SoyaCincau