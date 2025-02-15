LONDON, Feb 15 — Estranged royal couples Prince William and Princess Catherine, and Prince Harry and wife Meghan, yesterday shared romantic pictures online as they marked Valentine’s Day.

William and his wife Catherine posted a picture on Instagram, in which the prince is kissing the laughing princess as they sit on a blanket in a wood.

The shot is from a video released in September announcing Catherine had ended her cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Harry’s US wife Meghan posted a picture on Instagram of her kissing her husband as they enjoyed a meal.

“My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you,” wrote the former actress.

Meghan recently left the Invictus Games for injured servicemen, which her husband set up.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine,” she wrote. “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

Harry and William are barely on speaking terms after the younger prince left the royal frontline to live in the US with his wife in 2020. — AFP