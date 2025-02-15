NEW YORK, Feb 15 — Author Ashley St. Clair has announced that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago.

In a post on X today, she revealed that Musk, 53, is the father of her child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She added, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honour our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Her post was captioned with the Latin phrase “Alea Iacta Est,” meaning “The die is cast.”

The post has garnered over 7.9 million views since it was posted.

People reported that St. Clair is best known for her children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books.

The book follows a character named Kevin, who “learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if culture insists that he is,” according to its synopsis.

Musk has 12 other children from previous relationships.

His first son, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 with his then-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The child died at 10 weeks old.

The former couple later had five more children: twins Vivian and Griffin, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 18.

Musk and singer Grimes share three children: X Æ A-12, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus.

In November 2021, Musk secretly fathered twins, Strider and Azure, 3, with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, according to court documents published by Insider.

Musk’s youngest child, whose name has not been disclosed, was born in early 2024.

People reported that representatives for Musk and St. Clair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.