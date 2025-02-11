KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sky the ‘escape artist’ husky made a special visit to its rescuers as a thank you for saving it from a drain.

The Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force shared the husky’s visit on social media after the husky went viral for needing to be rescued from a drain.

What was hilarious about the entire episode was that the owner had no idea that their adventurous dog had gone viral and been rescued from the drain.

It did provide the internet with some wholesome content as many Malaysians were amused at both the dog’s cheery demeanour and the patience of the civil defence force members with the dog’s antics.

Sky’s owner also shared a TikTok of the dog’s reunion with its rescuers:

For a recap of the story, check out Sky’s owner’s video of the entire event below: