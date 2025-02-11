KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sky the ‘escape artist’ husky made a special visit to its rescuers as a thank you for saving it from a drain.
The Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force shared the husky’s visit on social media after the husky went viral for needing to be rescued from a drain.
What was hilarious about the entire episode was that the owner had no idea that their adventurous dog had gone viral and been rescued from the drain.
It did provide the internet with some wholesome content as many Malaysians were amused at both the dog’s cheery demeanour and the patience of the civil defence force members with the dog’s antics.
Sky’s owner also shared a TikTok of the dog’s reunion with its rescuers:
For a recap of the story, check out Sky’s owner’s video of the entire event below:
Sky's Great Escape – The Full Story! On Sunday night (2/2), Sky pulled off his biggest escape yet—climbing over the fence and disappearing into the night. We searched all night but couldn't find him. His AirTag? Signal lost. The next morning, 10 AM, the AirTag came back online—Sky was in the opposite neighborhood! Luckily, no cars hit him, and we finally brought him home. BUT THEN... we saw the news. SKY GOT RESCUED BY APM?! We had no idea he fell into a drain and had to be saved. What else did he do overnight?! A HUGE thank you to @APM KOTA KINABALU for saving our little escape artist.