KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — You’ve probably seen that viral video of an adorable husky being rescued from a large drain by firemen (or as Malaysians call them, Abang Bomba).

The dog received attention for its cute antics, including being reluctant to leave the drain and having to be carried out by the hapless fireman who had tried to persuade the dog to get out on its own.

Now, some Malaysians had been wondering just why the dog was allowed to be wandering on its own without supervision and if the owner knew where the dog was.

Well, the (unnamed) owner has taken to social media to redeem themselves by posting videos on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The red husky, named Sky, is apparently a little clever for its own good and had outsmarted its owner by expertly escaping from its enclosure.

In the videos (humorously set to the James Bond theme), Sky is shown to have figured out just how to wiggle itself out and escape.

The hapless owner on discovering Sky was missing had posted on social media asking if people in their area had seen their pet without realising that the dog had become an internet celebrity.

Despite having an AirTag on its collar, the owner was unable to track the adventurous mutt at first until the signal from the tracker showed Sky's location in the neighbourhood opposite where they lived, and promptly retrieved it.

It wasn't until later they found out about Sky's misadventures, and the owner expressed thanks to the Kota Kinabalu Fire Department for rescuing Sky from the drain.

The mystery remains about how the dog got into the drain in the first place and what other mischief Sky might have gotten into but for now the dog is safe at home where it belongs.