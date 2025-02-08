PARIS, Feb 8 — The Ferrari which won the 1965 edition of the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race was sold for €34.9 million (RM160 million) at a Paris auction, the Italian manufacturer said Thursday.

Ferrari said that the eye-watering sum is the highest paid for the 250 LM model, with this specific car winning Ferrari’s sixth consecutive title on the “Circuit de la Sarthe” in western France and their last until 2023.

Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt drove the car, which had been on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum since 1970 before being offered for sale by Sotheby’s, for the North American Racing Team (NART).

Ferrari gave no details as to the identity of the buyer of the 250 LM model, of which only 32 were made.

The record for the sale of a Ferrari was a 330 LM/250 GTO from 1962 which went under the hammer in New York for US$51.7 million in November 2023. — ETX Studio