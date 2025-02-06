KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A man from Wakaf Bharu in Kelantan walked away with RM500 after winning a crying contest at the Kelantan Event Expo recently.

According to Sinar Harian, he emerged victorious in the final round, beating three other finalists.

The event organiser, Muhamad Nur Amin Che Nor Asri, said the competition started with 25 participants in the preliminary rounds before narrowing down to four finalists.

The second-place winner took home RM300, while the third-place contestant received RM100. Consolation prizes were also awarded.

“This was the fourth edition of the contest,” Nur Amin said.

“It had previously been held at Rhu Rehlah Pantai Bisikan Bayu in Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, and Pantai Irama in Bachok.”

He added that a video of the competition went viral after being uploaded on social media, garnering nearly one million views — far surpassing previous contest clips.

The contest was organised to add excitement to the expo and to show appreciation for loyal supporters of the events hosted by his team.

Nur Amin did not rule out holding the competition again in the future.