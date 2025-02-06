HONG KONG, Feb 6 — Flu jab inquiries and bookings have increased at clinics in Hong Kong following the death of Taiwanese actress Barbie “Big S” Hsu Shi-yuan from pneumonia caused by influenza.

The South China Morning Post reported that Hsu’s death, which was announced on Monday, shocked many across the Chinese-speaking world and appeared to prompt more Hongkongers to seek vaccinations.

The 48-year-old died while travelling in Japan with her family.

“There were already around a dozen inquiries so far [on Tuesday morning],” said family medicine specialist Dr Angus Chan Ming-wai.

He also said, “They included those making bookings for the next few days.”

Chan noted that demand for flu shots typically peaks earlier in the season.

However, some people delay vaccination until an event like this makes them reconsider.

“They don’t find it a [priority] issue if nothing happens,” he said.

He added that there had been no similar inquiries around this time in previous years, as those who regularly receive the flu jab usually get it much earlier.