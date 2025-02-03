TAIPEI, Feb 3 — Taiwanese singer-actress Barbie Hsu has died at the age of 48 from influenza complications, CNA reported.

Rumours of her death first spread online yesterday and only intensified after her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei reportedly changed his profile picture on his social media platforms to black.

Hsu's death was eventually confirmed by her younger sister, Taiwanese entertainer Dee Hsu, this morning via the latter's manager.

Barbie Hsu is best known for her role as Dong Shancai in the 2001 Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden, in which she starred alongside F4 group members Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu, and Vanness Wu.

She leaves behind two children from her marriage with Wang. — Daily Express