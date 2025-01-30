LONDON, Jan 30 — Princess Beatrice, niece of King Charles III, has given birth to a daughter named Athena, Buckingham Palace said yesterday, adding the baby was “doing well”, despite arriving several weeks early.

Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, her second child, was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces (1.95 kilogrammes) at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on January 22.

“Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well,” said a palace statement, with both reported to now be at home.

Beatrice, 36, is the eldest daughter of the disgraced Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, who was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over his ties to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple released a photograph of their new daughter, showing her with dark hair and wearing a white long-sleeved garment.

Athena, eleventh in line to the throne, has a three-year-old sister, Sienna, and an eight-year-old half-brother, Wolfie, from Mozzi’s previous relationship. — AFP