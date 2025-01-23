KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF) has partnered with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to conduct the Malayan Tiger Habitat Enrichment Program at the Malayan Tiger Conservation Center (MTCC) in Lanchang, Pahang.

Ministry of Plantation and Commodities secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof officiated the Jan 21 event that marked a significant moment in Malaysia’s efforts to conserve its endangered Malayan tiger population.

Others in attendance included Perhilitan director-general Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa, MPOGCF general manager Hairulazim Mahmud, and senior ministry officials.

A key feature of the habitat enrichment was the planting of 95 trees, including Jelutong, Pulai, Meranti Tembaga, and Tembusu, to enhance the tiger enclosures at MTCC.

This initiative is aimed at improving rehabilitation and rewilding processes, giving tigers a better chance to adapt and thrive when reintroduced to their natural habitats.

The effort was to support the broader RM3.18 million Malayan Tiger Conservation Program, which has seen RM1.7 million spent so far on critical conservation activities, with the project running until 2026.