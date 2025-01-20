KANGAR, Jan 20 — Paper-cutting art and Chinese calligraphy have transcended tradition to become integral elements of Chinese New Year celebrations, a passion perfected by Koay Choon Aun, 71, from Kuala Perlis over the past decade.

What began as a hobby for the retired art teacher has blossomed into a cherished tradition. Choon Aun’s intricate paper-cutting designs and masterful Chinese calligraphy adorn walls, adding vibrant and meaningful decorations to the festivities.

“Without decorations, the celebration feels less lively and incomplete. This year, I created snake-themed designs to honour the zodiac of the year. Each piece takes about five minutes to complete, depending on its size and complexity,” he told reporters.

Choon Aun’s creations are often gifted to family and friends, symbolising appreciation and cherished memories, as well as serve as unique wedding gifts.

He frequently receives invitations from various organisations to exhibit his work and conduct workshops, inspiring younger generations to appreciate this traditional art form.

The Koays hold up a 4mx2m paper cut decoration made for their son’s wedding in 2014. — Bernama pic

“I enjoy drawing and have kept more than 30 books containing collections of my paper-cutting art and Chinese calligraphy since 2014. These books hold memories, including decorations I created during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period (during the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said.

Choon Aun said the largest decoration he ever created was for his son’s wedding, measuring four metres wide and two metres long, which took more than a month to complete.

“I hope this traditional art continues to be appreciated because it is an artistic creation that can foster a spirit of unity and bring the festive atmosphere to life,” he said.

He shared that a cherished memory is creating special Chinese festive calligraphy gifts for the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, since 2016.

“I am honoured that the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis appreciates this art. Every year, I ensure that gifts of paper-cutting art and calligraphy are delivered to Her Royal Highness,” he said. — Bernama