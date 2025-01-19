KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Always dressed sharply in Malay attire, complete with tanjak (traditional headgear), at weddings, Megat Mat Akhir Megat Mohamad, is often mistaken as the father of the groom or bride. In reality, he is the pak andam or makeup artist for the groom.

This 57-year-old father of eight and grandfather of 12 captures attention with his unique style, and his work has even gone viral on social media.

In an era where many men have ventured into makeup artistry, Megat Mat Akhir has his own distinct creative touch and with over 40 years of experience in this field, his services are highly sought-after even today.

“A video of me went viral (on social media) perhaps because of my striking appearance... (in the video) I was dressed in traditional songket and wearing a tanjak while preparing the groom,” he told Bernama, adding that in his village near Taiping, Perak, he is well-known as a pak andam.

Recalling the early days of his career in 1985, this charcoal factory entrepreneur said he stumbled upon the beauty industry when he frequently received requests to act as a groomsman.

“It all happened unexpectedly... (one day) I was asked to prepare the groom to ensure he looked radiant as well as nice and elegant in his traditional wear and tanjak.

“At that time, I didn’t have any skill in makeup or styling, so I did my best. But because I was frequently asked to do this, I eventually took the initiative to learn, and I developed a passion for it,” he added.

He said he uses high-quality makeup products to ensure satisfactory results, adapting the makeup techniques to suit the individual without overdoing it.

According to Megat Mat Akhir, who also offers wedding packages, applying makeup for grooms can be challenging because the makeup needs to look natural.

“The groom’s face shouldn’t look overly powdered. Some people believe men don’t need makeup but it’s essential to enhance their radiance.

“Grooms are not only the centre of attention at the wedding but also take part in photography sessions that will serve as lasting memories for the couple and their families. So, we can’t have the groom looking ordinary or sporting a dull or oily complexion,” he said.

He added that he is also ready to share his knowledge with those interested in becoming makeup artists for grooms.

“Don’t underestimate or be sceptical about this career; there is good demand for this service,” he said, adding he has been receiving an extraordinary number of bookings since his work went viral. — Bernama