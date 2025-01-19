KUCHING, Jan 19 — The Sarawak Christian community witnessed a historic milestone today with the launch of two new Bahasa Malaysia Bibles — the Alkitab Kudus Malaysia and the Alkitab Berita Baik Edisi Studi.

Organised by the Bible Society of Malaysia (BSM) in collaboration with the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), the event marked the launch of the Bibles, which aims to empower and enrich the spiritual lives of Christians across the nation.

Prominent Christian leaders attended the event, including BSM president Bishop Datuk Ng Moon Hing, ACS chairman the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, ACS secretary-general Elder Ambrose Linang and BSM secretary-general Revd Mathew K. Punnoose.

Danald highlighted the significance of the Bahasa Malaysia translations, stating that “the beautiful thing about Bible translations is that it reminds everyone that God understands all languages”.

“So, Bahasa Malaysia is not just our national language but a sacred language through which God speaks to us.

“Christians can use these Bibles as tools to grow closer to God and to share His message,” he said in his speech at the event held at Trinity Methodist Church Kuching.

Meanwhile, Ng pointed out the challenges of the Bible translations, divulging that it took years of dedication.

“Understanding the language, culture and theology was crucial to ensure that the Word of God is conveyed accurately.

“While technology has shortened the process from 20 years to seven, the efforts behind the scenes remain immense,” he said.

In this regard, Ambrose extended his gratitude to the translators, church leaders and BSM for their efforts in making the launch a reality.

“These translations will serve as a cornerstone for strengthening the faith of Bahasa Malaysia-speaking Christians, equipping them to live and share the Gospel,” he said.

Aside from the launch of the two Bibles which were also previously unveiled in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, the event also marked the unveiling of the Iban Study Bible (Trial Edition), with the finalised version scheduled to officially launch next year.

The Alkitab Kudus Malaysia is the result of a new translation effort initiated by BSM in 2011, meant to meet the growing demand from Bahasa Malaysia-speaking churches for a formal translation closer to original Biblical texts.

Unlike the Alkitab Berita Baik (an adaptation of the Good News Bible), which employs the dynamic equivalence approach, the Alkitab Kudus Malaysia adheres to a formal equivalence approach, making it ideal for scholarly research, in-depth study and preaching.

“The 13-year project involved meticulous linguistic, theological and cultural considerations to create what is now regarded as a truly Malaysian Bible. With its completion, the Alkitab Kudus Malaysia stands as a testament to the Malaysian Church’s commitment to understanding God’s Word in its fullest depth.

“This Bible is not only a translation; it’s a gift to the Malaysian Church. It enables a deeper, more precise engagement with scripture for study, prayer and worship,” said Mathew.

On the other hand, the Alkitab Berita Baik Edisi Studi was nearly two decades in the making, with work beginning in 2005 in response to the pressing need for Bible study resources in Bahasa Malaysia.

This Study Bible is enriched with commentaries, cross-references and explanatory notes to help readers gain a deeper understanding of scripture.

“For years, Bahasa Malaysia-speaking churches expressed concerns about the lack of Bible study materials tailored to their language and cultural context. This Study Bible fills that void, providing not just the Word of God but also the tools to understand it better,” explained Ng.

The event was marked by prayers, praise and worship, with representatives from various denominations present, including Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Dato Dr Simon Poh and Borneo Evangelical Mission president Reverend Bina Agong.

Also present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang and local community leaders Temenggong Nelson Kloni and Temenggong Atok Derop. — The Borneo Post



