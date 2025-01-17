KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A supermarket chain has apologised after a Facebook post from a customer highlighted a cockroach spotted on bread at the bakery section of one of its outlets.

Village Grocer yesterday posted an apology with regards to the incident that reportedly happened at its Bangsar Village establishment, saying that they deeply regretted the situation.

“We are writing to sincerely apologize for the incident that occurred today, January 16, 2025, at our Bangsar bakery, as brought to our attention through social media,” read the statement.

The company stated that upon learning of the incident, immediate action was taken, including the closure of the Bangsar bakery and a thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning process was undertaken and comprehensive pest control was administered encompassing all areas of the bakery, including equipment and display units.

All bakery products on display were also disposed of.

It said the bakery will remain closed until our internal audit team conducted a thorough inspection and confirmed that all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure “the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

“We value your trust and apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of food safety and hygiene at all times.”

The chain had responded to a Facebook user named Wendy Kendall who posted that she had alerted of the presence of the roach among the bread to staff - one of whom finally responded by catching it.

No further action was taken, despite the customer highlighting the matter to the floor manager and then to the bakery supervisor with the contaminated baked goods left as they were - despite five members of staff present.

Calling the incident “utterly, absolutely disgraceful”, she also lamented in her claims that the store had “tried sweeping the matter under the rug by deleting her tagging of the store in the post twice.”