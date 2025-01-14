PARIS, Jan 14 — The last physical tourist information centre in Paris has closed, with officials saying Monday they will boost digital services to meet visitor demand for online information.

“Changes in visitor habits and the specific features of a city like Paris have led us to revise our network of local tourism information,” the Paris Tourist Office operator said in a statement.

The last centre, set up near the Eiffel Tower for last year’s Summer Olympics, was shut on Sunday.

The temporary structure had replaced an older tourism office at city hall “but was never very popular”, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The Paris Tourist Office said it would set up 50 information points at newsstands, post offices and hotels across the city by 2026.

There will also be a call centre for “personalised tips”, staffed every day, that can be reached by phone, mail or instant messenger, it said.

“To welcome visitors properly, respect them and give personalised advice remains an absolute priority to maintain the reputation and attractiveness of this destination,” the office said.

This meant “more flexibility”, “an immediate response to needs” and “a human presence where it really counts”.

The French capital is one of the most-visited cities in the world, welcoming some 37 million tourists each year. — AFP