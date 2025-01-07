GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — Penang has been listed as one of the best places to visit in Southeast Asia by Lonely Planet.

The international travel guide listed Penang as the best for history and culture in an article published on Jan 2.

It noted George Town’s multicultural heritage, food, architecture and traditions where visitors can “tour Chinese clan houses, mosques, Hindu temples and British Colonial buildings” in one city.

“The capital of this tropical island, George Town, manages to transform its heritage into something that can accommodate tourists while tastefully maintaining its authenticity,” it said.

Penang’s ecotourism sites such as the Penang National Park and Tropical Spice Garden were also mentioned for those seeking natural spots.

Penang was the only Malaysian city mentioned in the list with Khao Sok National Park in Thailand topping the list as best for animal lovers.

Cao Bang in Vietnam was named as best for getting off the beaten track, Siargao in Philippines was named as best for surfing, Luang Prabang in Laos as best for Buddhist culture, Amed in Bali as best for diving and snorkelling sites and Gili Air in Indonesia as best for relaxation.