BEIJING, Jan 5 — Amid the lively bustle of Pearl Market, where hundreds of traders compete for visitors’ attention in Mandarin and English, the distinct call of women speaking Malay stands out.

“Mari adik, mari kakak, barang murah tapi berkualiti!” (Come here, brother, come here, sister, cheap but quality goods!”).

Curious about the source of the voice, a group of Malaysian tourists, browsing souvenir items to bring home, turned their attention to two women in a shop.

Clearly, the tactic employed by Fatima Liu, 38, and her younger sister Aisha, 36, successfully caught the attention of these Malaysian tourists, who walked straight into their shop.

In a recent interview with Bernama, Fatima and Aisha, who run a business selling household items such as bedsheets and tablecloths, shared that their ability to speak Malay not only simplifies business transactions, especially with customers from the Malay Archipelago countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei, but also fosters closer relationships with people from these nations.

“Business dealings become easier and more profitable because customers are also attracted when they hear a foreign trader speaking Malay.

“That’s why I always encourage traders here to learn Malay instead of focusing solely on English. If learning Malay can bring us profitable business, why not learn it?” said Fatima.

Aisha shared that they began learning Malay informally about 15 years ago when their shop often welcomed customers from Malaysia, brought in by a “Malay uncle” from Malaysia who lived in the city.

“I started by learning one word at a time, which eventually formed a sentence. Over time, I became more fluent. For example, today I learned the word makan (eat), tomorrow cuci (wash), then wangi (fragrant), and finally, I could form a complete sentence.

“At first, it was a bit difficult, but over time, it got better. Moreover, mastering Malay has helped a lot in business. The advantage of speaking Malay has also allowed me to establish agents in Malaysia and Indonesia, which has helped expand my business,” she said.

Mastering the Malay language not only facilitates business transactions for the sisters but also enhances their experiences when vacationing in Malaysia, as they no longer need tour guides to communicate with the locals.

In fact, proficiency in Malay in China opens up highly promising prospects, not just for Fatima and Aisha, but also for Wu Keyi, also known as Kenari, 21, who easily secured a job offer.

Kenari, a final-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Malay Language at the Communication University of China, is set to start his career as a manager at a logistics company in Shenzhen, China, this July.

“I’m fortunate to have learned Malay. When my employer discovered I could speak the language, they immediately offered me the job. The company is looking to expand its market into Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Singapore.

“Because of this, they need employees who are proficient in Malay. Moreover, students like me



(who can speak Malay), are also very familiar with Malaysian culture and lifestyle, which gives me a competitive edge,” he said. — Bernama