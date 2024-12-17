KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — TikTok’s #ThinkTwice campaign has made a significant impact in Malaysia, generating over 26.2 million views on educational content about digital safety and online responsibility.

Content by popular homegrown creators such as @yimotapir, @wfsufina, @ggatorart, @wananimation, and @lawyergandhi as well as by civil society organisations @mycontentforum, @awammalaysia, and @miasa.malaysia, and an original rap song by @mozi4real also helped to inspire kindness and promote positivity, accumulating over 1.6 million views.

Additionally, over 417,000 viewers participated in three #ThinkTwice livestream webinars, which featured mental health professionals from MIASA, experts from Content Forum and AWAM, as well as creators such as @fizasinhaa, @papimrazzamar, and @uncletokok, while the #ThinkTwice resource hub recorded around 300,000 visits.

Furthermore, over 500 Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam students pledged to #ThinkTwice and help build a safer online community in collaboration with Content Forum.

“Keeping online spaces safe is a collaborative effort and TikTok is committed to working with civil society organisations, industry partners, educators, and creators to empower users to #ThinkTwice, take responsibility of their actions, and contribute to a healthy and positive online community,” said Waskito Jati, Outreach and Partnership Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines at TikTok.

Launched in September 2024, the initiative aimed to raise awareness about TikTok’s Community Guidelines and safety features, urging users to think critically about their online actions.

For more details on the campaign, visit TikTok’s #ThinkTwice Campaign.