JOHOR BARU, Dec 8 — A late night argument between a man and a woman at an al fresco restaurant in Stulang here that turned physical has got Malaysians talking online about domestic violence, gender equality, and culture.

The 1.29-minute clip shared on the Malaysia subgroup of social platform Reddit today by a user going by the name “whusler”, starts off with a face-off between a man dressed in a red T-shirt and a woman a head shorter than him.

Both appear to be speaking in a Chinese language resembling southern Malaysian Hokkien, though what was said was indistinct due to surrounding sound.

The video that seemed to be taken by a patron from a couple of tables away.

The man returned to his table and was just sitting down and turning to face the woman when some words were exchanged.

Both are seen gesticulating emotionally and the man jumped to his feet and dashed towards the woman, smacking her head a few times.

Despite her smaller size, she did not appear intimidated at first but picked up a plastic chair and threw it overhead at the man even as another man dressed in a black T-shirt tried to intervene.

But right after doing that, she rushes off into the interior of the restaurant.

The video cuts away and later shows the woman speaking to a man with a blue apron at the front of the restaurant interior while a few men are seen restraining the man in the red T-shirt at his table a few metres away.

The violence is witnessed by quite a number of restaurant staff and patrons, including two young boys – all seem too dumbstruck to do anything more than turn their heads and follow the action unfolding before their eyes.

While the video is titled “Stulang JB Outdoor Eatery Couple Outburst Turns Physical”, it is unclear if the man and woman were a couple or related in any way.

It is also unclear when the incident transpired or if a police report had been filed.