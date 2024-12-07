SEOUL, Dec 7 — Tens of thousands of South Koreans poured onto the streets today, in the largest protest yet over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ill-fated effort to impose martial law on the country was thwarted.

Ahead of a crucial impeachment vote, protesters massed outside the National Assembly, many wearing the elaborate outfits, carrying home-made flags or blasting the K-pop tunes that have become a fixture of the demonstrations this week.

AFP takes a look at what’s popular at a K-protest:

People take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 7, 2024. Nearly 150,000 people attended a rally outside South Korea's parliament on December 7, Yonhap reported, demanding Yoon step down as lawmakers inside struggled to muster the votes to impeach him. — AFP pic

K-pop tunes

From Seoul’s main square to the National Assembly building in the heart of the city, protests have sprung up all across the South Korean capital, after Yoon attempted to suspend civilian rule with soldiers helicoptered into parliament and ordered to arrest lawmakers.

Some have resembled a dance party, with K-pop tunes blasting as participants leap around joyfully, waving colourful glow sticks and LED candles.

When the hit song Whiplash by K-pop girl group aespa filled the air at one protest yesterday, young protesters shouted while jumping: “Impeach, impeach, impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!” and “Resign, resign, resign Yoon Suk Yeol!” in tune to the music.

aespa’s whiplash (instrumental) being played during a protest at the national assembly by south korean citizens for yoon sukyeol’s impeachment oh the HIT that you are godlash you will always be loved by korea aespa pic.twitter.com/Ai3VJ5peOg — 윈터얼트 (@wntrult) December 6, 2024

“I was too scared to do nothing and thought I wouldn’t be able to sleep, so I went to the rally,” one protester wrote on X.

“I was no longer scared” after dancing to the song by aespa, alongside fellow protesters, they added.

On Thursday night, the 2007 song Into the New World by K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation was sung by protesters holding lit candles in front of the National Assembly.

Girls’ Generation’s ‘Into The New World’ being Korea’s protest anthem ????pic.twitter.com/hzWDjpHLOd — SNSD Charts (@SNSDChartsbr) December 5, 2024

This upbeat song, which was the debut single of the popular girl group, speaks about a hopeful future and moving away from sad times.

The song had never been viewed as political, but it gained significant traction among young female protesters during the 2016 to 2017 demonstrations against then-conservative president Park Geun-hye, who was ultimately impeached over a corruption scandal.

"Feliz Navidad" de José Feliciano para protestar en Corea pic.twitter.com/MCmlvKq0XG — 彡(╹╹) ŦΔŇƗΔ (@bettyboop_pr2) December 5, 2024

Impeachment carols

An impeachment-themed Christmas carol by singer Baek Ja went viral online this week — a slightly tweaked version of the well-known Feliz Navidad.

“Christmas is merry when Yoon Suk Yeol resigns,” the song’s irreverent lyrics go.

“Christmas is merry when (first lady) Kim Keon Hee is punished.”

On Wednesday night, in front of the National Assembly building, protesters carrying signs that said “Arrest (Yoon) immediately” and “Impeach”, waved lit candles and cellphones as the singer performed the song.

People take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 7, 2024. — AFP pic

School memories

South Koreans also cranked up the nostalgic soundtracks.

The government introduced exercise classes in schools in the late 1970s, so many Koreans who were at school in the ‘80s and ‘90s fondly remember the routines: simple, rhythmic movements set to upbeat music.

This week, protesters performed these exercises to the familiar old-school tune while chanting: “Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol.”

Many held glow sticks and wore padded jackets and hats to brave the cold weather.

“This is really cute,” commented one South Korean on X, sharing a video of the protesters exercising.

“I wonder if there’s any country in the world that protests like this.”

South Korean marine veterans hold a banner reading ‘Let's behead Yoon Suk Yeol!’ during a protest calling for the resignation of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol near the Presidential Office in Seoul on December 5, 2024. — AFP pic

Baguette, guillotine

Some South Korean protesters seemed to be drawing inspiration from the strong French tradition of protest.

One photograph of a protester carrying what looked like a homemade replica of a guillotine went viral on X.

Another protester shared a photo of a baguette they had brought to the demonstrations, which was retweeted nearly 5,000 times.

“You don’t necessarily need a glow stick; just bring whatever you want,” the protester wrote alongside the photo.

“Someone who couldn’t join the demonstrations bought me this baguette, so I waved this instead.”

Another X user replied: “THE FRENCH ARE PROUD OF YOU!”

A flag is seen as people take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 7, 2024. — AFP pic

‘Flying Spaghetti Monster Federation’

Many groups of protesters bring flags to make it easier to stick together in the crowd and show their affiliations — such as labour unions, university or church groups.

Riffing on this protest tradition, Koreans have been inventing quirky and humorous names for groups and putting them on flags: “Flying Spaghetti Monster Federation,” “Those Who Came Alone,” and even “Puppy Paw Aroma Research Society.”

Other protest flags featured names like “Flower Planting Club” and “(Book) Editors Who Cannot Sleep.”

Some citizens creatively used their flags to encourage others on social media to join the Saturday protests.

A community of women living alone in Seoul’s Eunpyeong district posted on X, “Women planning to come to the Parliament area alone on Saturday, please join us! Look for our flag!” — AFP