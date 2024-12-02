KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Big Boom Media received five awards at the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2024 held here on Nov 30.

The company’s Scoop news portal took two awards for the online media lifestyle category, two in the issues and crisis category, and one in the opinion editorial category.

The MPRA was organised by the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).

This year’s event was held at the Aloft Hotel, with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif attending as the guest of honour.