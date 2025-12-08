KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government acknowledges the frustrations of the people in Sabah over persistent infrastructure shortcomings in the state.

He said the public’s worries and scepticism were understandable, despite Sabah receiving a record RM17 billion in development and operational funding.

“As a human being, I understand the anger of the people. They have witnessed ministers and governments come and go, yet basic issues such as water supply remain unresolved, electricity connections are still inadequate, and roads continue to be riddled with potholes.

“They are understandably anxious and unconvinced. I do not blame them, even though the federal government has approved record funding, including nearly RM1 billion for water and RM1.2 billion for electricity,” he said during his speech at the Works Ministry’s monthly assembly today.

He also said he visited Sabah to oversee the implementation of ongoing government programmes and ensure that projects across the state were being properly executed.

He then said that all projects, including smaller initiatives, will be closely monitored by the Implementation Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

“JPM will ensure that monthly meetings are properly coordinated. This is to address any critical legal and public-interest issues, particularly regarding water and road management.

“I have requested that these meetings take place this month if possible; if not, then in January,” he added.

Anwar also reiterated that federal and state projects must be implemented on schedule, taking into account both local needs and broader national planning.

He stressed that performance should be recorded consistently across districts, noting that delays or failures by project directors will be addressed promptly.