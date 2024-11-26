KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Putrajaya Festival of Ideas, set to take place from November 27 to 29 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), will serve as a platform for the higher education community to share, generate and mainstream ideas, innovations and new technologies with the public.

A total of 65 innovative products and the latest technologies from Public and Private Higher Education Institutions will be showcased, adopting a 3R approach: Ready to Collaborate, Ready to Commercialise, and Ready for the Community.

These innovative products are the result of the collective efforts of academics, students and strategic collaborations across five clusters:

Talent and Technology Hospitality and Heritage Creative Arts and Media Health and Well-being Agriculture and Food Security

Among the exciting innovations and technologies on display are drones for security purposes, advanced medical treatment tools, flood prediction and warning systems, and more.

Visitors can also participate in various activities over the three days; including panel discussions, lectures and presentations by industry experts.

Networking sessions will offer opportunities for attendees to connect with individuals including researchers, entrepreneurs, professionals and creatives from various industries.

The festival will also open avenues for collaboration between higher education institutions, industry players, and the community through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Agreements (MoA), thus fostering new partnerships.

This inaugural event, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) in collaboration with Putrajaya Corporation, is a significant initiative to democratise ideas and higher education while positioning Malaysia as a hub for intellectual discourse and innovation on regional and global stages.