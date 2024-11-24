PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — Tesla owners in Malaysia have reported that their vehicles can now perform the Autopark feature. The feature was unlocked through update 2024.44.3 which includes Vision Autopark according to the release note.

The update also appears to include the Actually Smart Summon (ASS) feature. However, we haven’t seen any local Tesla owners able to utilise the signature ASS functionalities such as Come To Me and Go To Target with their vehicles.

The Autopark feature unlocked through update 2024.44.3. — SoyaCincau pic

Instead, they can only utilise the Dumb Summon (yes, that’s the actual name given by Tesla) which is limited to forward and back movement. Aside from these features, the 2024.44.3 update also includes the activation of blind spot warning while the vehicle is parked and improvements on battery preconditioning as well as various fixes and enhancements on security and performance.

Oddly enough, the Model 3 and Model Y section on Tesla Malaysia’s website still listed Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon as upcoming features at the time this article was published.

Autopark requires the Enhanced Autopilot or Full-Self Driving add-on

If you own an official Tesla Malaysia unit and are wondering why you are not able to utilise the Autopark feature, you may have foregone the Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) or Full Self-Driving (FSD) option when you purchase your Model 3 or Model Y.

Autopark explanation on the the Tesla Model 3 section of Tesla Malaysia’s website, as captured at 3.15pm, Nov 22. — SoyaCincau pic

In Malaysia, EAP costs an additional RM16,000 to add to your Tesla while FSD is currently priced at RM32,000. However, these add-ons can only be obtained at the point of purchase for our market.

In certain markets, Tesla does offer an FSD subscription but this option is not available in Malaysia at the moment. This may change in the future though, so stay tuned. — SoyaCincau