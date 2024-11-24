BEIJING, Nov 24 — Pang Dong Lai, a retail giant based in Henan province, China, is generating buzz with new rules aimed at promoting employee independence and a “rational, high-quality” lifestyle.

According to South China Morning Post, founder Yu Donglai announced on Wednesday that starting next year, employees will be required to reject traditional bride prices, avoid extravagant weddings (with banquets capped at five tables), and refrain from relying on their parents for purchasing homes or cars. Those who fail to comply will lose company benefits.

Yu explained that the measures are designed to encourage self-reliance and stronger character, urging staff to embrace a more vibrant and fulfilling life, free from societal pressures.

“I hope employees nurtured by the company will develop confidence, independence, and strong character,” he said.

Although these rules are not yet formal regulations, they’ve already sparked strong reactions online. The announcement quickly went viral, amassing over 100 million views on Weibo.

Supporters argue that the company is challenging outdated traditions, with one user praising Pang Dong Lai for addressing issues like high bride prices. However, critics claim the rules invade employees’ personal lives, with one commenter stating, “Weddings and home buying are personal matters, and the company has no right to interfere.”

According to South China Morning Post, Pang Dong Lai operates 13 outlets in Xuchang and Xinxiang, two third- and fourth-tier cities in Henan, controlling over 60 per cent of the local market in sectors like retail, electrical goods, and pharmacy.

In 2023, the company earned 140 million yuan (RM86 million), seven times more than its projected revenue.

Known for its employee-friendly policies, Pang Dong Lai has earned a reputation for perks like “unhappy leave,” generous compensation for grievances, and 84 free services, including blood pressure checks and dry cleaning.