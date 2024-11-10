BEIJING, Nov 10 — How far would you go to improve your looks?

SCMP reported that a woman in China borrowed more than 40,000 yuan (RM24,505) to undergo a series of cosmetic surgeries that were all done in a single day and ended up in her dying after being discharged.

The woman, known only by her surname Liu, underwent double eyelid surgery and a nose job on the afternoon of December 9, which took five hours.

She then underwent liposuction on her thighs with the fat injected into her breasts and face, the latter procedure also taking five hours, all procedures being done in a Nanning clinic.

After she was discharged, she collapsed in the clinic upon reaching the elevator and was transferred to The Second Nanning People’s Hospital where she was declared dead later in the afternoon.

Her death was found to be due to an embolism likely occurring during the liposuction procedure.

The woman left behind a husband and two children, a boy and a girl.

Her family sued the clinic for 1.18 million yuan and at first were awarded more than one million yuan in compensation, but after an appeal the judgement was halved to 590,000 yuan.

The court reevaluation had also suggested Liu’s own state of health might have contributed to her death, thus making it a shared responsibility between her and the court.

Social media comments have not been kind to the clinic.

One person said: “Six surgeries in one day? Does the clinic have no common sense? Did they not consider the risk of complications, especially with liposuction, which can easily lead to blood clots?”

Another said, "This clinic has no conscience! They persuaded a rural woman to take 40,000 yuan in loan for cosmetic surgery. This is outrageous! And then they botched the procedures and even haggled over compensation. Are they even human?”