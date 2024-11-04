KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Awang Ali Abdullah went viral over the weekend after sharing his rather unconventional parking solution — placing two cars on the roof of his house in Kampung Matang Paku, Ayer Hitam.

The 64-year-old, who has experience in building homes, told Kosmo! Online that he could fit four more cars there if he wanted.

“I crafted that sturdy roof using top-notch concrete,” he was quoted as saying with a grin.

“No need to fret; it’s solid as a rock! I followed the Public Works Department’s specs; I’ve been in the construction game for decades.”

“I mixed a standard concrete of 1:2:4, and the pilings are tough. When I built my house back in 2008, steel was a steal! Trust me, with a roof measuring 40 by 25 feet, I could fit not just two, but even six cars up there.”

Awang Ali has been the talk of the town ever since, but has faced some heat online from members of the public who questioned his decision to park cars on the roof, calling it a safety hazard.

“People were quick to judge, saying I should’ve parked the cars at a neighbour’s or taken them somewhere else.

“But honestly, hoisting them onto the roof was just simpler! My son, Mohd. Fazli, 39, operates the crane like a pro.

“And towing them elsewhere would have been a hassle since both cars can’t drive right now. They need a bit of TLC first — it’s a long story!

“But hey, people don’t always know the full picture, and I’m not bothered by the chatter online,” he added.

Last Thursday, he enlisted his son to help lift a Proton Saga and a Perodua Kancil onto the roof in just half an hour using the crane.

Why the roof, you ask?

Awang Ali said he wanted to clear out the yard for a family celebration for his niece, Shahira Zamzuri, 27, who is getting married on Saturday.

Now that’s how you throw a proper wedding party.