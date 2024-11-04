KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Be prepared for a two-night super extravaganza of comedy, music, and pure unadulterated entertainment as LOL Asiacelebrates its 15th anniversary with The Big LOL Show!

To held at ZEPP KL on Dec 13 and 14, expect no less than a star-studded line-up of comics a surprise appearance that guarantees laughter, music, and memories.

Headlining this year’s anniversary celebration is none other than Singapore's much-loved, legendary comedian Kumar as well as iconic Malaysian comedy heavyweight Joanne Kam Poh Poh.

Also in the spotlight to keep the laughs going will be the hilarious Prakash Daniel, Brian Tan and Farid Azmeir with their unique and individual flair and flavour.

If that isn't enough, be entertained with rising musical artists Saint Kylo and Claudia Tan while Mast Millenium Dancer will also perform their Broadway-inspired dance numbers.

And as a special bonus – a surprise performer will also make an unforgettable appearance, who will be announced later.

LOL Asia’s 15 years has made it a brand and a platform that carefully curates local and international multi-format entertainment events that have earned it a loyal following not just in Malaysia, but also in South East Asia and international markets like the UK, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Since its inception in 2009, LOL Asia has sold over 500,000 tickets, curating over 350 talents across genres from all over the globe, and touring across 23 different cities in Asia and Australia — working with the best in the business including world renowned talents like Kevin Hart, Russell Peters, David Blaine, Fluffy, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Iliza Schlesinger, Jeff Dunham and Ronny Chieng amongst many others.

As a thank you to its audience, LOL ASIA is offering an epic giveaway: two lucky ticket holders will win a pair of passes to all LOL Asia shows in 2025.

LOL Asia CEO Rizal Kamal said, “Fifteen years of LOL Asia represents more than just entertainment – it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the joy of laughter.

“The Big LOL Show is our biggest thank-you to the fans who have made this journey unforgettable. We’ve brought together an incredible line-up to deliver two nights of unforgettable fun, and we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with everyone!”Tickets go on sale on Nov 2 at 12pm here.

Phase 1 tickets are available with a 10 per cent discount until November 30.

For more info or updates, check out LOL Asia on their oficial website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.