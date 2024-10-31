KUALA LUMPUR, 31 — Did you indulge a bit too much during the Deepavali festivities today?

Between the delicious sweets and savoury dishes, it’s easy to go overboard.

But don’t worry — we’ve got some gentle recovery foods that may help soothe your stomach and support your weight management goals, especially with the new year and traditional resolutions approaching.

Turn that festive feast into a fresh start!

Pirandai toviyal and pickled pirandai

What is pirandai? Also known as the adamant creeper or devil’s backbone, this plant is gaining recognition for its potential health benefits, especially in traditional medicine.

A fleshy succulent creeper, pirandai is believed to have antioxidant, anti-ulcer and anti-inflammatory properties and has shown promise in supporting bone health in traditional use.

Some studies suggest it may help regulate blood glucose levels, which could be beneficial for diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals, although more research is needed to confirm this.

However, caution is advised when handling the plant as it can be irritating to the skin.

Janani Doraisamy carefully harvests the pirandai plant to make toviyal and pickles. — Picture by Choo Choy May .

Pirandai can be prepared as ‘toviyal’ using ingredients like sesame oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, dried red chili, asafoetida and tamarind.

These ingredients are roasted and then ground with cooked pirandai to create a thick paste.

Additionally, pirandai can be pickled to extend its shelf life, and it’s recommended to consume it at least twice a week in moderate quantities.

Curry leaf chutney (karuveppilai chutney)

Curry leaves chutney is a distinctive South Indian condiment that can enhance the flavour of various dishes.

This blend combines fresh curry leaves with protein-rich lentils (chana dal and urad dal) and red chillies, creating a unique savoury condiment.

Beyond its versatility in complementing everything from thosais and idlis to rice and fusion dishes, curry leaves are thought to have health benefits.

Some studies suggest they may aid in managing blood sugar levels, support digestive health and offer antioxidant benefits.

They are also rich in Vitamin A, essential for eye health, though not in quantities likely to improve vision dramatically on their own.

This chutney serves both as a tasty accompaniment and a traditional food with potential wellness benefits.

The rose petals and pistachios balls combine fragrant dried roses with premium pistachios, perfectly complementing the wholesome base of oats and dates. — Picture courtesy of Uthayasangari

Energy balls

These energy balls come in variations like beetroot and nuts or rose petals and pistachios, blending oats, dates, and seeds into a wholesome protein-rich snack that’s free from preservatives and refined sugars.

The beetroot and nuts variety combines rolled oats, premium dates and organic beetroot powder with a mix of almonds, cashews, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds.

Vibrant beetroot energy balls packed with dates, nuts and seeds, kissed with cardamom and ghee. — Picture courtesy of Uthayasangari

Pure ghee and cardamom add depth to the flavour, making for a nutritious treat that’s both energising and satisfying.

The rose petals and pistachios variety pairs fragrant dried roses with premium pistachios and oats for a unique taste.

Both variations offer protein, fibre and energy-boosting nutrients and are best enjoyed within six weeks of delivery, though their moreish nature means they rarely last that long!

Sukku malli coffee is a centuries-old drink that has earned its reputation as a therapeutic beverage across South India. — Picture courtesy of Sinnammah

Sukku malli coffee

This traditional South Indian herbal brew made from roasted dried ginger (chukku, also known as sukku or sonth) and coriander seeds (malli) is a warming caffeine-free alternative to conventional coffee and is especially comforting in colder months.

A staple in South India, sukku malli coffee is valued in traditional medicine for its potential to aid digestion and provide a mild energy boost.

This milk-free preservative-free beverage is made with simple spices carefully roasted and ground, resulting in a unique invigorating flavour.